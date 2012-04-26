Assembléon welcomes new CEO

Exactly one year after the privatization from Royal Philips, the management of Assembléon has been transferred to a new CEO and management team.

The composition of the board of Assembléon will be:

Jeroen de Groot: CEO, responsible for Marketing, Innovation and global HRM

Thierry Girardot: CFO, responsible for Global Finance, Admin and IT

Burkhardt Frick: CCO, responsible for Global Sales and Service

Miel Ramselaar: COO, responsible for Global Production, Supply chain and Logistics

Tonn van de Laar: non executive chairman of the board

Assembléon became an independent company in April 2011.The new management team is now lead by Jeroen de Groot, formerly responsible for Marketing and Innovation of Assembléon. Jeroen has been working for Assembléon for 15 years, in Asia as well as in Veldhoven. He has a Masters degree in Technology Management from the University of Eindhoven, the Netherlands."The new management team is fully committed to further pursue the present strategy, with cornerstones such as focus on expanding its position in the back-end, embedded and module market, further play out the strengths of its A-Series platform in the most challenging SMT applications (e.g. high end smart phone production), rolling out iFlex and further improving Assembléon’s cost structure", a press release reads.