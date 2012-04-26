New CEO for CRS Electronics

CRS Electronics, a developer and manufacturer of LED lighting, has anounced that Eric Demirian, President of Parklea Capital, has agreed to join the Company as its Chief Executive Officer.

Scott Riesebosch, the Founder and current Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer.



Prior to joining Parklea Capital, Eric Demirian was Executive Vice President of Group Telecom and Partner and Head of the Information and Communications practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers.



"I am excited about the opportunity to lead CRS' new strategy to supplement its innovative technologies with low cost production and emphasis on sales and marketing of both retail and commercial LED products," said Demirian.