Epec opens battery pack center in Denver

Epec has announced the opening of a new battery-pack design and product-development center, in Denver Colorado, U.S., led by Precision Battery LLC’s VP of Technology, Randy Ibrahim.

"The design center houses Epec’s leading engineers and designers that combine advanced technological expertise, proven systems and processes, and years of practical experience, to deliver innovative solutions for our customers," a statement by the company said.



The design center will support the company’s new manufacturing facility in New Bedford Massachusetts.



Randy Ibrahim, Precision Battery LLC’s VP of Technology, shared, “I’m very excited that Epec has invested in assembling a team of experts that have been active within the battery and battery-charger industry since 1996. The team of electrical, mechanical and software engineers have over 38 years of experience in military, medical, industrial, and high-volume consumer industries providing Epec a distinct advantage when qualifying battery designs for use in these industries.



Having been in Asia recently working with Epec’s Asian design and manufacturing facilities, the design center will provide the valuable link between the customer and these Asian facilities while also supporting the New Bedford facility.”