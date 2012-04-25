©vladek-dreamstime.com

API Technologies wins $1.1 million order

API Technologies Corp,announced yesterday that it has received a new $1.1 million order to provide critical electronics for wireless communications from an existing customer.

The customer was a global mobile solutions provider.



"Carriers and providers alike must adapt their infrastructure to support increased demand for reliable wireless communications across a wide array of demanding conditions. As a leading manufacturer of high-reliability electronics, we are pleased that the world's foremost communications companies look to API to address their evolving business requirements," said Bel Lazar, President and Chief Operating Officer of API Technologies.