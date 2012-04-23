Samsung starts outsourcing TV production to Taiwan

Samsung Electronics has begun outsourcing part of its TV production to Taiwan according to a report by DigiTimes.

Samsung is already outsourcing its front-end TV production to Taiwan-based manufacturers says the report, citing “industry sources”. The sources say this may become the new OEM model adopted by Japan-based TV vendors.



Sources told DigiTimes that, “since the beginning of 2012, Samsung has outsourced the production of BLUs, LCMs and front bezel assembly to Taiwan makers, including BriView Electronics and Chi Lin Technology”.