An independent EMS player in Benelux

DrechtwerkElektronica, part of the Social Work group Dordrecht, will market itself independently under the name of AssemblyPartner, as of Monday next week.

Through various process changes in recent years, DrechtwerkElektronica has seen significant growth. According to the company, independence is now the logical next step.



From the beginning of 2013 this independence will be even more pronounced; when its name is officially changed to AssemblyPartner BV.



"The name AssemblyPartner is not chosen randomly. There is of course the literal meaning, but we wanted more than that. This is visualised with the plus sign in our logo. A symbol that we can offer more as well as a sign of quality", the company said in a press release.