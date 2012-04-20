© Harting

Ground broken on new Harting Center

Ground has been broken on the new 10 million Euro Harting Quality and Technology Center (HQT Center).

The site will be constructed on the same site where Wilhelm Harting, the company’s founder, built the first production hall in Espelkamp, Germany. The site will be used as a test laboratory and will cover an area of 3,500 m2, accommodating 60 employees.



“Harting has set itself the objective of further expanding its existing product portfolio and continually increasing customer benefits. Future-oriented solutions require systematic progress,” explained Dr. Frank Brode, Senior Vice President New Technologies at the Harting Technology Group. He added: “The new Harting Quality and Technology Center will open up many valuable opportunities in this respect.”