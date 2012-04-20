Flextronics eyes China expansion

Flextronics is planning to cooperate to develop centers in China's interior, Mark Shandley Vice President of Sourcing and Procurement told the China Daily.

Flextronics would look to take advantage of China's 12th five - year plan, which looks to increase manufacturing sites in the hinterland. The company is currently cooperating with local authorities on the matter.



Flextronics currently has fifteen design centers operating along China's coast line.



Source: chinadaily.com.cn