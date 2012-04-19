©yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com

Neways Q1 in line with expectations

Neways Electronics International booked net turnover of EUR 73.3 million in the first three months of 2012, a small increase from the 72.3 million reported in the same period of 2011.

The company said in a release that profit for the quarter developed in line with expectations. The order portfolio, at 68.0 million, is up slightly from 67.1 million at year-end 2011. Turnover in the first quarter was relatively high in historical terms.



“The current sentiment on the financial markets and persistent uncertainties about the European economy continue to play a role and are resulting in greater fluctuations in the demand for electronic components and systems,” the company reported. “Customers are postponing orders more quickly and more readily, but are also re-ordering again more quickly”.



The trend has led to temporary gaps in capacity utilisation according to the company.