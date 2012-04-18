PartnerTech wins new defense industry orders

PartnerTech has obtained new orders worth a total of approximately SEK 90 million (10.1 million euro) from two customers in the defense industry.

The orders cover mechanical components and production will take place at the PartnerTech plant in Karlskoga, Sweden, for deliveries throughout 2012 and the first two quarters of 2013. Revenue is expected from the third quarter 2012.



“During last year we have seen a strong recovery in our Defense and Marine market area. These new orders are a further sign of this positive development and constitute an important part of PartnerTech’s operational area Machining”, says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech.