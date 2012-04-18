Flextronics facilities awarded AS9100C

Three of Flextronics' U.S. facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; and Milpitas, California, have received certification under the AS9100C aerospace and defense quality standard.

Published by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), AS9100C is a complete Quality Management System approach that defines the foundational requirements for the aerospace and defense industry.



The certifications were awarded by TUV SUD America, a testing, inspection and certification organization, after extensive third-party audits at all three facilities. The certification covers a variety of operations including design, new product introduction, manufacturing and services.



Paul Humphries, group president of Flextronics High Reliability Solutions said that the company would seek the same certification at other facilities in China and Mexico in coming months.