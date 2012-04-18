Würth opens design center in Munich

Würth Elektronik eiSos officially opened its local design center on March 16, 2012 in Munich-Aschheim. The electronics engineers that are employed at the design center are from different nationalities and are specialists in different fields. It provides them with the space and the environment for new ideas in the development of innovative passive components.



The main focus of their work is on components for wireless power charging and energy harvesting applications. The center is looking for more specialists - also from other countries, the press release states.



Munich as a location is of particular significance because many semiconductor manufacturers are established there. Würth Elektronik's cooperation with leading IC manufacturers has been characterizing its component development since years. Moreover, Munich provides the ideal environment for new specialists and managers, also because of the universities located there.