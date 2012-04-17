©otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Peak Group joins GATE program

Peak Production Equipment has joined the the global alliance program GATE (Goepel Associated Technical Experts).

The cooperation aims to develop and implement new products based on combined functional and JTAG/Boundary Scan tests, Goepel said in a newsletter.



“By partnering with Peak Group we purposefully integrated highly specialised technology vendors into our alliance platform, and open important synergies for new projects”, said Karl Miles, Sales Manager for UK and Ireland at GOEPEL electronics Ltd. “We had already a close relationship with Peak Group in the past and are going to intensify it further. Hence, the entry of the Company in our GATE program was a logical step.”



Frank Nuttall from Peak commented: “With the growing complexity of our test systems and fixtures, particularly within the Boundary Scan arena, we have found ourselves in regular contact with Goepel electronic, given their strong technical expertise and their quality products in this area. We are delighted to now strengthen our ties through this partnership and look forward developing our trading relationship further in the years ahead.”