Sanmina SCI to use JTAG equipment

Sanmina-SCI will use JTAG’s Boundary Scan Tools for Prototype Testing at its Haukipudas Oy facility in Finland.

Sanmina SCI Plant manager, Eeva-Liisa Kylmänen, said: “We provide excellent local knowledge and detailed product expertise and excellent support to our existing or new customers. The JTAG Technologies’ testing capability enhances e.g. our test services/tools in our NPI (New Product Introduction) function. Together with FPT (Flying Probe Test) and/or AOI (Automatic Optical Inspection) JTAG testing provides good test coverage for Prototype Testing.”



Peter van den Eijnden, MD, JTAG Technologies, comments: “ We are delighted with this extended partnership with Sanmina SCI as we complement each other in support and knowledge for the growing Finnish EMS market. Through this partnership Sanmina SCI can broaden its boundary-scan technology knowledge and service to its current and new customers.”