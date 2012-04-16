Yxlon appoints new sales manager

Yxlon invests in the Nordic and Baltic region to increase business.

Yxlon International has appointed Ragnar Vaga as the Regional Sales Manager for Nordic countries (Scandinavia, Finland and Baltics) and Russia. In addition, Yxlon appoints Nordic SMT AS and Sincotron Finland OY as its partners for the well known FeinFocus product line in the Nordic electronics market.



Ragnar Vaga has worked for distributors of electronics capital equipment for seven years, of which five years he has spent selling FeinFocus products, among others.



While Sincotron Finland remains Yxlon's sales partner for Electronics market in Finland and the Baltic region, an additional agreement with Nordic SMT has been signed. Nordic SMT will cover Denmark, Sweden and Norway.



"This appointment and the new setup of sales channels plays an important role in Yxlon's roadmap for growth and is part of the plan to strengthen the overall commercial and technical support," explains Bernhard Muerkens, Head of Sales Electronics. "All in all, it will generate additional value for our existing and new customers."