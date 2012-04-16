Thales to sell simulation business

Thales has reached an agreement on the sale of its fixed-wing civil simulation and aircrew training activities to L-3 Communications for 83 million GBP (approx. 100.5 million euro).

The transaction would include Thales’s civil fixed-wing simulation activities in Crawley, UK, and its flight simulation training centre located in Bangkok, Thailand. The fixed-wing civil simulation business has approximately 400 employees and generated revenues of €97m in 2011.



Marion Broughton, head of Thales UK’s aerospace business, said: “Thales will continue to develop its military system capabilities, which remain part of our key product portfolio. However we feel that L-3 Communications Link Simulation and Training UK Ltd will be better placed to maximise the potential of the civil simulation business.”



The company said that employees within Thales will automatically transfer to L-3 Communications. L-3 Communications intends to continue to operate from the current site in Crawley under the direction of L-3 Link Simulation & Training.



The transaction is expected to close in 2012, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.