Majority of NSN employees to join interim employment company

Significant majority of Nokia Siemens Network employees will join an interim employment company at their location in Munich.

Nokia Siemens Networks will continue to employ about 2,000 people in Munich. This confirmation comes after a significant majority of employees affected by the company’s restructuring plan agreed to join an interim employment company. The acceptance of this offer by a major proportion of affected employees was a pre-requisite for the company to stay in Munich, as outlined in an agreement struck with IG Metall last month.



The exact acceptance rate will be known on April 18, 2012 when those employees, who were given an extension of the sign up date because they had been on vacation or otherwise unable to accept the offer to join the interim employment company until today, have submitted their response.



“This is a good outcome for Nokia Siemens Networks and for employees,” said Herbert Merz, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nokia Siemens Networks GmbH & Co. KG in Germany. “This enables the company to reach its restructuring objectives ahead of schedule in Munich, providing greater planning certainty. It provides a good and socially acceptable solution for employees affected by the restructuring, and means that those employees staying with the company will not need to relocate from Munich.”



Those employees who do not accept the offer to join the interim employment company will be given notice, as agreed with the employee representatives.



As a result of these developments, about 2,000 people will become part of newly founded Nokia Siemens Networks companies in Munich.



On March 23, Nokia Siemens Networks announced that IG Metall and the company’s management had agreed on a potential course of action which would enable Nokia Siemens Networks to remain an employer in Munich. The initiative proposed by IG Metall called for around 2,000 jobs to remain in Munich. The prerequisite was that a significant majority of the affected employees would join a transfer company.