HMS receives new order

HMS has received an order for 15,000 pieces for delivery during 2012 – 2014, equaling a total value of approximately 6 MSEK (approx. 673,000 euro).

The order is part of a blanket agreement HMS has with a European manufacturer of automation equipment. The agreement concerns communication equipment for the Industrial Ethernet network “Ethernet POWERLINK”.



"The customization of our Anybus technology to this customer-specific application was performed according to plan and our customer is now commencing the production phase. According to our customer, the product has been well received resulting in higher volumes than expected” says Eric Halvordsson, Key Account Manager at HMS.