Global printed electronics market set to grow

According to a new report by Electronics. CA Publications, the global market for printed electronics was valued at nearly 3.5 billion USD in 2011 and is expected to increase to 12.6 billion in 2016.

The change represents a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%.



The report provides the value of the market in five segments: optoelectronics, energy, sensors, radio frequency, and other.



The optoelectronics segment accounted for nearly $2.3 billion in 2011 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 31.6% to reach $8.9 billion in 2016. The energy segment accounted for $525 million in 2011 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 22.8% to reach nearly $1.5 billion in 2016.



The segment made up of sensors, worth $145 million in 2011, is projected to experience a CAGR of 40.4% to reach a value of nearly $794 million in 2016. The radio frequency segment was valued at $35.3 million in 2011 and should reach nearly $152 million in 2016, a CAGR of 33.9%. The other segment was worth $518 million in 2011 and, by 2016, should be worth nearly $1.3 billion, a CAGR of 20%.