Saab extends UK contract

Defence and security company Saab and the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a two year extension contract for the Deployable Tactical Engagement Simulation training system (DTES) Managed Service.

The order amounts to £ 11.7 million (approx. 14.2 million euro), and was registered during the first quarter of 2012.



Since August 2009, Saab has delivered a Managed Service to the British Army for their combined training. It provides full technical and operational support to Battle Groups exercising in the harsh environment of Kenya.



“We consider this extended contract to be a symbol of the strong partnership between Saab and the British Army, and a renewal of our commitment as a highly trusted overall training provider to a first class military customer. The Saab team in Kenya is well placed to continue to strengthen our position and we look forward to a long and successful relationship with the British Army,” says Henrik Höjer, Managing Director Training & Simulation at Saabs business area Security and Defence Solutions.