Adept provides systems to Philips

Philips has chosen Adept Technology as its supplier of robotics and flexible feeding systems in its new assembly line for high-tech shavers in Drachten, Netherlands.

When the line integration is complete, more than 120 robots and 40 Adept Anyfeeder™ systems will provide the frictionless assembly system for the shavers.



"The real challenge in finding the right solution for Philips was to accomplish the enormous model variety of the high-end shavers. Currently about 60 different product lines culminate in some 600 single products. Thereby the product spectrum changes almost every day," said Matthias Schaller, head of robotics at the Bremer Werk furMontagesysteme GmbH.