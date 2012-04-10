Raspberry Pi passes test

Compliance testing has been completed on the first batch of Raspberry Pi.

"The first boards have passed emission testing to Class A standard and comply with the requirements of the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) directive EN50081-2 (1993) for the use of information technology equipment (ITE) in industrial or office environments," a statement by RS Components and Allied Electronic said today.



"Equipment used in a residential environment may be susceptible to radio interference and to ensure that Raspberry Pi customers are fully aware of this, each of the boards will be supplied with a warning statement in accordance with EMC regulations," the statement continued.



“This is excellent news for Raspberry Pi customers,” commented Glenn Jarrett, Head of Electronics Marketing at RS Components. “We have thousands of people eagerly awaiting their boards, and this brings us another step closer to delivering Raspberry Pis across the world.”