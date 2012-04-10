EI Microcircuits to build second facility

EI Microcircuits has borrowed US 860,000 dollars in loans from the city of Mankato, Minnesota, US, to build a second manufacturing facility .

According to the local news organisation, Mankato FreePress, EI Microcircuits plans will build the facility on 6.36 acres and will pay back the loan back over 15 years at 3 percent interest.



The total cost for the project is estimated to be US 6.7 million and must create at least 17 new jobs to receive city subsidies of $50,000 per full-time employee.



-----

Source: Mankato Free Press