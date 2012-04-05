HEI invests in PCB systems

HEI has invested in new Orbotech systems as part of a planned expansion of its facility in Arizona, US.

The North American subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd today announced that HEI has taken delivery of the Paragon™ 9800 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) system, Ultra Discovery Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) system as well as InPlan®Flex and GenFlex® CAM/Engineering software.



The purchase of additional systems is part of HEI’s larger capital and capacity expansion plan, including an increase of 25% more manufacturing space at its Tempe, AZ facility which specializes in quick-turn and production of high density interconnect, flex and rigid-flex PCBs.



“We are in the process of expanding our operation through technology advancement and production capacity to address new opportunities for growth”, said Mr. Mark Thomas, CEO at HEI. “Utilizing Orbotech’s digital production tools in our Tempe facility gives us the speed and accuracy needed to support increased volume of orders, while ensuring that we can produce more complex PCB designs with the shortest possible cycle times and highest quality.”