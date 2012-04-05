CTS CEO and President to retire

Vinod M. Khilnani, CTS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, has expressed his desire to retire, the company announced yesterday.

The Board has entered into an agreement with Mr. Khilnani that sets December 31, 2013, as the date by which it is anticipated that he will retire from both the corporation and the Board of Directors.



Mr. Khilnani joined CTS as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in May 2001. He became President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors on July 2, 2007, and became Chairman on May 27, 2009.



Thomas Cody, Lead Director, stated, “We have ample time to select an appropriate successor. It is our goal to have announced a successor by the end of 2012, in order to allow the person sufficient time to work alongside Vinod through 2013 to insure an orderly transition. Vinod has steered the corporation through very challenging times in the past five years and under his leadership the corporation has diversified its businesses and is positioned for strong growth in the coming years, driven by an exciting pipeline of new products and new business wins.”