Electronics Production | April 04, 2012
JJS Electronics grew in 2011
Paragon Group has reported growth of 30% for its EMS business, JJS Electronics.
JJS Electronics grew by 30% in 2011. The company's UK facility in Leicestershire offers local customer service support along with engineering, NPI and specialist assembly services; whilst JJS Electronics s.r.o. in the Czech Republicis the company’s main production centre for higher volume and complex electro-mechanical products.
Group Managing Director, John Mayes, believes that continuing investment has contributed to the dramatic growth figures. “Our investment programme continued throughout 2011 with the introduction of new equipment and enhancements to the group-wide business management software".
“We’re focusing on developing strong partnerships with customers in key sectors such as industrial, instrumentation, transportation, printing and packaging, renewable energy, high-end communications, medical, aerospace and defence,” says Mayes. “We see these markets returning to growth and believe we are exceptionally well placed to deliver the quality, consistency and agility that customers in these sectors require. We fully expect to continue to grow at these levels during 2012,” he adds.
