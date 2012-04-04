Viasystems to buy DDi

Viasystems has announced that it will by DDi for $268 US million in cash.

The total transaction value is approximately $282 million, or $268 million net of DDi's cash plus debt assumed.



”With this acquisition, Viasystems will combine its large, high volume footprint in China and North America with DDi's high mix, low volume footprint in North America to create a clear leader in the printed circuit board ("PCB") industry with global capabilities and scale,” a statement by the company said.



Following the closing of the transaction, the combined company will have approximately 15,650 employees and manufacturing floor space exceeding 4.3 million square feet in China and 1.0 million square feet in North America.



The acquisition is expected to be completed late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of calendar 2012.