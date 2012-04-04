Mikrokrets new GATE selected member

Goepel electronic appoints Mikrokrets as new GATE Selected Member.

The Norwegian Company Mikrokrets AS, a specialists in electronics design, is now incorporated into the global alliance program GATE (Goepel Associated Technical Experts).



“With Mikrokrets we have been running a long term and successful partnership throughout several sophisticated projects”, says Frank Amm, Corporate GATE Manager at Goepel electronic. “By means of the closer cooperation we are going to be in an even better position to accommodate the demands of the Norwegian market for excellent JTAG/Boundary Scan test strategies and respective equipment and services in a comprehensive way.”



Hans Jørgen Fosse, CEO of Mikrokrets, welcomes the GATE Selected Member status. "We see the continued cooperation with Goepel electronic and the use of their JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions as a valuable asset to our customers. Considering testability in general and JTAG/Boundary Scan in particular in an early phase of a design project enables a smooth transition from design to manufacturing, and by that helps reducing time-to-market. In addition, through Goepel electronic we have a set of tools that significantly increases the speed and quality of a prototype verification phase"