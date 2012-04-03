New Bertec Group to save manufacturing jobs

Thanks to four former Flextronics employees production may have been saved at a manufacturing facility in L'Islet, Quebec.

L'Islet Styrker was sold to Flextronics and production moved to Mexico in 2010, affecting 325 jobs. The factory will now continued production under a new group, Bertec, owned by four former Flextronics management employees.



Manufacturing of hospital beds service parts will remain in L'Islet, with 30% of the factory premises occupied and a staff of around 80 people. The owners hope to increase this number to 125 by 2017. The beds will be produced for Quebec and Canadian markets, as well as in Europe and Latin America.



Source: fr.canoe.ca