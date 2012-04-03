Plexus to build facility in Romania

Plexus Corp toda announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility in Oradea, Romania.

The facility, which will be located in the Eurobusiness Industrial Park, will replace Plexus' existing leased facility in Oradea. The new facility will have 280,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space, with adjacent land available for future expansion.



The investment is approximately $US 40 million, and the project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2013. It is anticipated that staffing levels would grow from the current level of 245 to 500 when the facility is fully operational.



Steve Frisch, Regional President Plexus - EMEA commented, "Since we commenced operations in 2009 with a leased facility in Oradea, we have built a strong team of people who have consistently delivered great service to our customers. As a result, we continue to grow a significant customer base in this important region which is driving the requirement for additional manufacturing capacity. Our investment in this new facility will allow us to provide an enhanced value proposition to our customers in the mid-to-low volume, higher complexity market space. This facility can provide our customers a lower total cost European solution, particularly for customers with European end markets."