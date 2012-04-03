©tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Acacia subsidiary settles dispute

Acacia Research Corporation announced today that its B.I. Systems LLC subsidiary has entered into a settlement and license agreement with QlikTech, Inc.

This agreement resolves patent litigation that was pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. The litigation involved United States Patent No. 5,894,311, which is entitled, “Computer-Based Visual Data Evaluation.”