Eltek expands in Africa

Eltek will open new office in Lagos, Nigeria, to provide sales and after-sales technical services to support increased sales growth in western African countries.

Younis Shan has been named the regional sales director for Nigeria and West Africa and will manage the new office. Shan previously held the position of Eltek’s key sales account manager and will oversee all aspects of the sales process.



Chibuzor Okwudili also joins the office to serve as the sales and technical support manager. Okwudili has seven years of telecom experience, most recently with M-P Energy Nigeria, an Eltek regional partner.



“The opening of a new office in Lagos demonstrates not only an evolution of Eltek’s continued growth in Africa, but the long-term commitment the company is making to this part of the world,” said Bob Hurley, Eltek Regional President of EMEA. “Nigeria is the African telecom hub with a huge budget for power equipment. With our strength in alternative power systems, this office presents a great opportunity for Eltek to be the leading provider of alternative energy solutions.”