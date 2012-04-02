©firaxissmooke-dreamstime.com

Cookson considering 1 billion GBP split?

A report by the the UK's Sunday Times says that Cookson is considering spinning off its electronics arm.

According to the Sunday Times the company has appointed investment bank Rothschild to investigate a plan that would see the electronics division of the company floated on the stock exchange. The seperate business would be worth up to 1 billion GBP.



The company declined to comment on the report.



Cookson has two divisions, a ceramics arm for steelmakers (accounting for two-thirds of sales) and the electronics division, and employs 15,000 staff in 40 countries.