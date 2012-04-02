North American PCB growth rates improving

©alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Bookings for rigid PCBs increased YOY according to IPC's monthly North American Printed Circuit Board Statistical Program.

Rigid PCB shipments were down 1.9 percent in February 2012 from February 2011, but bookings increased 6.9 percent year over year.Year to date, rigid PCB shipments decreased 2.5 percent and bookings increased 8.8 percent. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 5.9 percent and rigid bookings increased 4.3 percent. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in February 2012 climbed to 1.04./ with zoom functionFlexible circuit shipments in February 2012 were down 6.4 percent and bookings were up 1.8 percent compared to February 2011. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments decreased 7.1 percent and bookings decreased 14.9 percent. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 7.4 percent and flex bookings were up 26.0 percent. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.10./ with zoom functionFor rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in February 2012 decreased 2.3 percent from February 2011, while orders booked increased 6.5 percent from February 2011. Year to date, combined industry shipments were down 2.9 percent and bookings were up 6.3 percent. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for February 2012 increased 6.0 percent and bookings also increased 6.0 percent. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in February 2012 improved markedly to 1.04./ with zoom function“Growth rates for both rigid PCB and flexible circuit sales in North America are improving,” said Sharon Starr, IPC director of market research. “Although year-on-year sales growth rates are still negative, they are moving up and nearing positive territory,” she added. “Order growth was especially strong in February and it pushed the book-to-bill ratio up to 1.04, indicating that sales are likely to continue strengthening for the next several months.”/ with zoom function