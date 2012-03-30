©dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

Uncertainty for Kongsberg Protech Systems

Kongsberg predicts that 2012 will be a good year but for Kongsberg Protech Systems there is some doubt.

2012 is expected to be a good year for Kongsberg the company commented as it released financial statements for 2011.



Uncertainty regarding Kongsberg Protech Systems will increase however, thanks to changes in delivery schedules and delays on certain orders. Konsberg said it expects the departments business area activities to be lower in 2012.



Kongsberg Protech Systems works with various control systems for weapons platforms.