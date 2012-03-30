Elgerta Group acquires distribution from Zmue Olko

Elgerta Group have announced that they have purchased components distribution business from Zmue Olko in February, 2012.

Olko Electronics joined Elgerta Group in February, 2012 after the acquisition of electronic components distribution business from company “Zakład Montażu Urządzeń Elektronicznych OLKO” Adam Kocuj – the re-seller of Infineon, Eupec, Epcos, Zettler and Shell Solar brands in Poland



Olko Electronics has two offices in Gdansk and Warsaw with four employees (the whole team of Elgerta Group consists of 33). Elgerta Group said that they plan to to open office in south of Poland to serve customers near to Germany and the Czech Republic.