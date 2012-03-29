OSI Systems wins order

OSI Electronics announced today that it has received an order to supply electronic sub-assemblies to major OEM’s.

The order, valued at approximately $5 million, is to supply electronic sub-assemblies to major OEM’s that provide leading solutions in the digital imaging and healthcare therapeutic device markets.



OSI Systems Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra stated, "OSI is proud to support these innovative OEM’s that develop solutions to improve the overall quality of life.”