Philips sells High Tech Campus

Philips has sold its High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, Netherlands, to a private investor for around EUR 450 million according to local media reports.

Private investor Marcel Boekhoorn has purchased the 250,000 m2 property, which includes research space, development facilities, laboratories and offices. The space also has more than 150,000 m2 development. Philips is expected to announce the sale today.



Around 90 businesses are housed on the site.



-----

Source: PropertyEU