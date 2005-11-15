Electronics Production | November 15, 2005
Freescale and Cadence partner to innovate semiconductor product design
Freescale Semiconductor and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. have signed a multi-year agreement designed to help Freescale realize competitive advantages by boosting new product design efficiency and speeding the delivery of advanced silicon products to market.
To achieve this, the companies have built on their long-term relationship with a new agreement that designates Cadence as Freescale's primary vendor for electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and services. The companies will work together on EDA initiatives that address the challenges of creating highly advanced semiconductor products for the wireless, automotive, networking and computing segments, with a special focus on low-power, mixed-signal and high-performance designs.
Both companies will benefit through more effective development of products and technology solutions that better address current and future requirements of their respective markets.
The agreement, which calls for the consolidation of design flows and methodologies, will enable Cadence to develop solutions to Freescale's upcoming design challenges in a more timely manner. It also provides Freescale with access to the full range of Cadence software, hardware and services products from across the Cadence(r) Encounter(r) digital IC design, Virtuoso(r) custom-design, Allegro(r) silicon-package-board and co-design, and Incisive(r) functional verification
platforms, as well as design-for-manufacturing (DFM) technologies. The companies will also collaborate on the development of new, highly advanced EDA technologies.
"The complexities of deep submicron CMOS process technology demand new classes of tools and flows, especially below the 65-nm node," said Chekib Akrout, vice president of Design Technology for Freescale. "By collaborating with Cadence, we will overcome these complexities and realize competitive advantages that reinforce Freescale's reputation as a pioneer in the design and manufacture of highly advanced semiconductor products."
For Freescale, the collaboration is part of a larger effort to streamline design technology operations and establish common tools and flows across the organization. The company is reducing its roster of third-party EDA vendors to eliminate redundancies, increase efficiency and minimize costs. Cadence will be Freescale's primary supplier of EDA tools and services. However, Freescale will continue to incorporate select, specialized EDA technology from other suppliers as appropriate.
"Cadence is extremely pleased to have this level of relationship with Freescale and we look forward to collaborating on innovative solutions for the next generation of design and manufacturing challenges," said Mike Fister, president and CEO of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. "As the complexity of design increases, strategic relationships between industry leaders are increasingly the only way to ensure mutual success."
Both companies will benefit through more effective development of products and technology solutions that better address current and future requirements of their respective markets.
The agreement, which calls for the consolidation of design flows and methodologies, will enable Cadence to develop solutions to Freescale's upcoming design challenges in a more timely manner. It also provides Freescale with access to the full range of Cadence software, hardware and services products from across the Cadence(r) Encounter(r) digital IC design, Virtuoso(r) custom-design, Allegro(r) silicon-package-board and co-design, and Incisive(r) functional verification
platforms, as well as design-for-manufacturing (DFM) technologies. The companies will also collaborate on the development of new, highly advanced EDA technologies.
"The complexities of deep submicron CMOS process technology demand new classes of tools and flows, especially below the 65-nm node," said Chekib Akrout, vice president of Design Technology for Freescale. "By collaborating with Cadence, we will overcome these complexities and realize competitive advantages that reinforce Freescale's reputation as a pioneer in the design and manufacture of highly advanced semiconductor products."
For Freescale, the collaboration is part of a larger effort to streamline design technology operations and establish common tools and flows across the organization. The company is reducing its roster of third-party EDA vendors to eliminate redundancies, increase efficiency and minimize costs. Cadence will be Freescale's primary supplier of EDA tools and services. However, Freescale will continue to incorporate select, specialized EDA technology from other suppliers as appropriate.
"Cadence is extremely pleased to have this level of relationship with Freescale and we look forward to collaborating on innovative solutions for the next generation of design and manufacturing challenges," said Mike Fister, president and CEO of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. "As the complexity of design increases, strategic relationships between industry leaders are increasingly the only way to ensure mutual success."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments