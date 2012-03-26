Camtek wins contract

Camtek announced today that a leading global OSAT selected the Company's Falcon family of inspection products for various applications within the backend semiconductor process.

The combined amount of the orders is in excess of $3.5 million, with deliveries expected during the current and next two quarters.



"We are very proud of being selected by this leading OSAT with multiple packaging fabrication facilities throughout the world," commented Roy Porat, CEO of Camtek. "Camtek's tools are designed to inspect the leading-edge packaging technologies, which drives our backend semiconductor inspection business. Backend semiconductor inspection is one of our core product lines, in which we continue to invest R&D resources, to ensure our sustained competitive advantage."