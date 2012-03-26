© Foxconn

Foxconn recruiting 20,000 workers

According to a local media report, Foxconn is adding 20,000 people to its workforce in Taiyuan, China, as it prepares for the iPhone 5. The recruitment comes in the midst of ongoing worker strikes.

According to a news report from a Shanxi-based newspaper, the Taiyuan Foxconn is recruiting the workers as production of the iPhone 5 ramps up. The report said that the factory in Taiyuan will be responsible for 85 percent of the new iPhone production.



Meanwhile, a plant manager has confirmed that workers are striking in Taiyuan over pay raises for entry level-workers. The manager did not disclose how many workers were striking.