Workers call off strike at Micronic Mydata

Workers at Micronic Mydata in Taby, Sweden, have called off a strike at the last minute, as company and union representatives reached an agreement.

The Swedish union 'Unionen' - as previously reported - announced strike action at Micronic Mydata if no agreement could be reached. The strike was set to start at 11.00 on Wednesday, 21, 2012. The conflict was resolved during Tuesday afternoon and the strike layoff is now called off.