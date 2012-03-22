Electronics Production | March 22, 2012
Major growth for AdoptSMT Group in Poland
AdoptSMT Group is forecasting another year of major growth for their activities in Poland.
5 years ago AdoptSMT Polska Spółka z.o.o. was founded as a wholly owned subsidiary of AdoptSMT Europe GmbH with just Tomasz Niedbala as the Managing Director. Now they have 11 employees in Poland based in a sales office in Krakow in the south and in the main office in Gdansk in the north which includes a feeder service station.
Tomasz Niedbala, the Managing Director has brought substantial growth and energy to this Eastern European area for AdoptSMT Group. He has worked in the industry for many years before joining the AdoptSMT Group, including installing and servicing Siplace equipment and translating training and documents for the Polish customers.
Alan Etwaro joined AdoptSMT Polska this February after working in the industry both on the machine user/maintenance side and as service engineer for ASM equipment. He further strengthens AdoptSMT in offering not only equipment and supplies but also service to the large customer base in Poland.
Erhard Hofmann, Founder of AdoptSMT Group Europe: ‘We are very pleased with this overall performance. Our Polish colleagues live our group mission of partnering with customers in the PCB assembly industry by providing comprehensive solutions of pre-owned machines, spare parts, consumables, service and consultancy. The decision to set up our additional feeder service station for large customers outsourcing their feeder care to us in Poland was easy. From Gdansk we can supply the service in highest quality for competitive prices.”
Comments