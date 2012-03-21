Jabil Circuit 2Q income soars

© homiel / dreamstime.com

Jabil Circuit Inc. reported a 76 percent jump in second-quarter profit.

Business Update

Jabil Circuit, Inc. reported preliminary, unaudited financial second quarter of fiscal year 2012 net revenue of $4.2 billion. see the benefits of investing in long-term solutions to drive growth in our Diversified Manufacturing Services business," said Timothy L. Main, President and CEO of Jabil. Revenue from Diversified Manufacturing Services increased 33 percent year over year, climbing to 44 percent of total revenue in the second fiscal quarter of 2012."Overall, we are pleased with being able to increase revenue eight percent from our second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2011 and post a solid operating margin," said Main. Jabil indicated its High Velocity business represented 27 percent of total revenue and its Enterprise & Infrastructure business accounted for 29 percent of the quarter's revenue."Our continued focus and investment in Diversified Manufacturing Services is paying off for Jabil," said Jabil CEO Timothy Main. "We believe Jabil's global expertise in offering customers innovative solutions to their globally complex business needs will continue to allow us to outpace the lackluster global economic conditions in the second half of our fiscal year." Jabil management also provided guidance for its third fiscal quarter of 2012.