New HP server to be produced in Czech Republic

HP has introduced the latest generation of servers, HP ProLiant Generation 8, to the Czech market. The products will be produced at Foxconn's factories in Kutna Hora.

HP said the Gen 8 will be distributed to the Czech Republic as well as countries in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa).



The production is part of a program called Voyager project with a budget of $300 million.