Ventures-National Inc. Completes Name Change to Titan Global Holdings, Inc.

Ventures-National Inc. d.b.a Titan General Holdings Inc. ("Titan") TTGH announced the change of its name to Titan Global Holdings, Inc. and effective tomorrow its trading symbol will change to TTGL .

"Our recent acquisition of Oblio Telecom, Inc. gave Titan considerable scale. Given this strategic success and our mission to acquire other synergistic businesses, our Board of Directors concluded it was time we formally change our name to reflect our future," said David Marks, Titan's Chairman. "As well, we have applied for admission to the American Stock Exchange and this change is consistent with the strategic identity we hope to achieve on this major exchange."



"As we continued to execute on our business plan, we concluded Titan's corporate brand was confusing for customers and businesses. This change will eliminate confusion and define our mission," said Curtis Okumura, Titan's CEO and President.