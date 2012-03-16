Restructuring of Chemitalic Suzhou finalised

Chemitalic Suzhou has been restructured and are now under new ownership.

The new owners consist of a group of private investors with strong experience in the PCB industry. The factory will continue to focus on producing quality printed circuit boards within the high mix – low volume niche market. The factory will also maintain its name and most of the management and employees.



Former owners of Chemitalic Suzhou Co., Ltd., Mr. Palle Morthorst and Mr. Steen Svendsen comments; “We have not had the financial capability to expand and develop the factory as planned over the past 3 years and have therefore been looking for a new owner for some time. With the new ownership it is possible to speed up the development of the factory to the benefit of both customers and employees.”