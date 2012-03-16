CEO of STATs ChipPAC joins Flextronics' Board

Flextronics announced on Wednesday that Lay Koon Tan, president and chief executive officer of STATS ChipPAC Ltd., has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Tan was appointed at the Flextronics Board meeting on Tuesday, March 13, 2012.



Tan has been a member of STATS ChipPAC Ltd.'s Board of Directors since June 2002. He joined STATS in May 2000 as Chief Financial Officer, and in August 2004, he led the formation of STATS ChipPAC Ltd. with the acquisition of ChipPAC, Inc., becoming the founding President and Chief Executive Officer.



"Lay Koon is a prominent leader who has significant business experience and a solid record of achievement. We look forward to him bringing this knowledge and business insight into the Flextronics Boardroom," said Mike McNamara, chief executive officer of Flextronics. "We are very pleased to welcome Lay Koon to the Flextronics Board."



Flextronics also announced that Lip-Bu Tan will retire from the Board at the Company's 2012 Annual General Meeting.