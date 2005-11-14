Price increase on laminates

Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials, Circuit Board Technologies in Europe has announced a price increase of 3% across its range of circuit board fabrication materials, in order to help offset the impact of unprecedented increases in the costs of raw materials, metals, energy and freight over the past 18 months. The increase will take effect from January 1, 2006, or as contracts allow.

“Although we recognise that any increase in cost in the electronics supply chain is difficult,” said Chris Milton, General Manager Europe for Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials Circuit Board Technologies, “we are no longer able to absorb the unprecedented and continuing increases in our input and service costs without passing some of them on. We continue to work to reduce our internal costs and improve organisational efficiency, but we do not expect any reduction in these costs in the short term and are therefore compelled to take this step.”