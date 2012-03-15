©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Indesit to create jobs in Lodz, Poland

Indesit has announced new development plans in Poland, including the employment of 250 people in Lodz.

The Italian owned company announced on Monday that it intends to introduce 200 new, technologically advanced and energy efficient products. As part of the plan Indesit is currently constructing two new factories in Lodz, Poland. The first phase of investment will cost 100 mln PLN (24 million euro).



“We are going to compete on the Polish market in all segments in which we operate, and build our advantage through technological innovation and fantastic products that give consumers many benefits. This is also thanks to a stable and strong relations with our trading partners,” explained Davide Milone, CEO of Indesit Company Poland.